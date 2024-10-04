Leamington burglar impersonated water company employee to get into people’s homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington burglar who impersonated a water company employee in order to get into people’s homes has been jailed for more than three years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Anwar, 42, of Hellidon Close, was sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment at Warwick Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 3 October) having pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary and five counts of fraud.

On June 21 and July 3 this year, Anwar used the ploy to gain access to the homes of two people in Leamington and steal their bank cards.

He later used them fraudulently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohammed Anwar. Credit: Warwickshire Police

He tried the same trick again on July 5 but left after being challenged for ID.

Recognised from CCTV, he was arrested and picked out by victims in an identification parade.

De Con Tim O’Mahoney from Warwickshire Police said: “Anwar targeted people he perceived to be vulnerable and left a trail of evidence linking him to each offence.

“I would urge people to always take precautions when someone comes to their door unexpectedly and report any concerns they have to police.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a number of things you can do to prevent distraction burglary.

"Don’t be afraid to ask questions about anyone at your door – genuine callers won’t mind.

Always remember 'if in doubt, keep them out'".

Use your door viewer to see who is there.

If you open the door put the chain on first

Always ask for ID and check it with the company before letting somebody into your home

Use the phone number advertised in the phone book or online, as the number on their identity card could be fake. For a utility company, call the customer service department. Close the door while you do this

If you feel at all unsure, schedule a time for the caller to come back when a friend or relative is there

For pre-planned appointments with utility companies, a password scheme can be set up

If you feel threatened or in danger by the presence of the caller, call 999.