Leamington burglar impersonated water company employee to get into people’s homes
Mohammed Anwar, 42, of Hellidon Close, was sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment at Warwick Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 3 October) having pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary and five counts of fraud.
On June 21 and July 3 this year, Anwar used the ploy to gain access to the homes of two people in Leamington and steal their bank cards.
He later used them fraudulently.
He tried the same trick again on July 5 but left after being challenged for ID.
Recognised from CCTV, he was arrested and picked out by victims in an identification parade.
De Con Tim O’Mahoney from Warwickshire Police said: “Anwar targeted people he perceived to be vulnerable and left a trail of evidence linking him to each offence.
“I would urge people to always take precautions when someone comes to their door unexpectedly and report any concerns they have to police.”
There are a number of things you can do to prevent distraction burglary.
"Don’t be afraid to ask questions about anyone at your door – genuine callers won’t mind.
Always remember 'if in doubt, keep them out'".
- Use your door viewer to see who is there.
- If you open the door put the chain on first
- Always ask for ID and check it with the company before letting somebody into your home
- Use the phone number advertised in the phone book or online, as the number on their identity card could be fake. For a utility company, call the customer service department. Close the door while you do this
- If you feel at all unsure, schedule a time for the caller to come back when a friend or relative is there
- For pre-planned appointments with utility companies, a password scheme can be set up
If you feel threatened or in danger by the presence of the caller, call 999.