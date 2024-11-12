Leamington businesses show support for police’s national anti-knife crime operation

Leamington Police have praised businesses in the town for showing their support for nationwide anti-knife crime operation.

Trendy’s Barbers, Coventry Building Society, Barclays Bank, Nisa, McDonald’s, Leif Piano Bar Tea Room, Lamp, The Royal Priors Shopping Centre and the Vue Cinema are among those who are supporting the police during Operation Sceptre week.

As part of the nationwide initiative to tackle knife crime, a Knife Surrender Bin is available all week in the front office of Leamington Police Station from 9am to 5pm.

Leamington Police have thanked the businesses in the town which are supporting Operation Sceptre this week. Right: The knife amnesty bin at Leamington Police Station. Credit: Leamington Police.

Leamington Police have said: “This is an opportunity to surrender any unwanted or dangerous knives, no questions asked.

“Let’s work together to make our streets safer.

"Please spread the word and help us reduce knife crime in our community.

"Your support is helping us spread the word about knife crime prevention and encouraging a safer, stronger community for everyone.

“If any other local businesses would be willing to share some of our leaflets/posters and or Facebook posts to help raise awareness, we’d be incredibly grateful for your support.”