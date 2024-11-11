Warwickshire Police operation lead to 20 people being jailed and £1.3 million of drugs taken off the street

A Warwickshire Police operation led to 20 people being jailed for a combined total of more than 165 years, £1.3million of drugs taken off the street and 15 firearms seized.

Operation Scorecard was one of the biggest investigations the force has run.

The criminal gang targeted was transporting drugs between Liverpool, Warwickshire, The West Midlands, Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire.

They had infiltrated prisons, shipping drugs in via drone.

Some of the drugs seized as part of Operation Scorecard. Image courtesy of Warwickshire PoliceSome of the drugs seized as part of Operation Scorecard. Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police
Some of the drugs seized as part of Operation Scorecard. Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police
Warwickshire Police have said: “The hard work and dedication of seven members of the investigation team and four prosecutors from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) were recognised as they received a Chief Constable’s Commendation last week.

"As you will appreciate, due to the nature of the work, the team don’t like their photos on social media so here’s a picture of some of the drugs they seized instead!

“They were among more than 70 officers and staff recognised at the awards.”

