Leamington home was given '60 minute makeover' to be turned into cannabis farm

Leamington police have described the changes made to a three-bedroom property in the town to turn it into a cannabis farm as like a ‘60 minute makeover’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Police officers raided the house in the North Leamington area yesterday morning (Wednesday February 19) and found a large amount of cannabis plants being grown.

The occupier was arrested, charged and remanded to court for production of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictures courtesy of Leamington Police.

Leamington Police have said: “On tonight’s episode of 60 minute makeover we have a lovely three-bedroom property in North Leamington.

"As you can see from the before photos this cheeky resident was going for the outdoors indoors look, with some ever so slightly illegal plant life thriving in the sweaty environment.

"The covered up windows and balmy temperatures really gave this home a cosy but dingy feel to it.

"Well it was our pleasure to carry our own Safer Neighbourhood Team makeover and we much prefer it now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think our followers will all agree the newly added natural light really opens up the room and gives it a more homely feel.

"We have removed the plant life which was really adding an unpleasant odour to the rest of the home and taken out all that nasty electrical equipment that was costing an arm and a leg in electricity.

"Much better we think.

"The resident will unfortunately have a little while to wait until they see the results of all our effort, as he is currently in custody.

" He has been charged and remanded to court for production of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

"He will be attending Coventry Magistrate’s Court.”