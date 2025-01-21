Leamington man arrested and charged for breaching his criminal behaviour order
In March last year, Paul Murphy, 38, was given the five-year order after he was convicted of multiple offences.
The order means he must not: • Expose his genitals in a public place • Urinate or defecate in a public place that is not a public toilet. • Masturbate in a public place. • Be in possession of a controlled drug or substance in a public place. • Inject himself with a controlled drug or substance in a public place.
He is also prohibited from entering a large area of Leamington, which includes The Parade, Jephson Gardens, the Pump Room Gardens and the surrounding areas. He has been remanded to appear before Coventry Magistrates Court tomorrow (Wednesday January 22).