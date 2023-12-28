Leamington man jailed for breaching restraining order and punching ex-partner in the face

Mark Cleary breached the order six times in five months and assaulted his ex-partner when she confronted him over the constant harassment

A Leamington man who breached a restraining order to continually harass his ex-partner has been jailed for two years and nine months.

Mark Cleary was made subject to the restraining order in December 2022 after being convicted of harassing his ex-partner.

This prevented him from contacting her or going to her house.

Mark Cleary. Picture supplied by Warwickshire Police.

Between June and October 2023 Cleary breached the order six times.

This included contacting her on social media and sitting outside her house in his car.

On 23 June, Cleary went to victim’s house and started kicking her front door.

When she came out to confront him Cleary punched her in the face.

Cleary, 42, of Heathcote Road, Leamington was jailed at Warwick Crown Court earlier last week after pleading guilty to six counts of harassment – breach of restraining order and one count of assault.

PC Hollie Dewar from Warwickshire Police Patrol Investigation Unit said: “Restraining orders are an extremely powerful tool to help us protect victims of domestic abuse and breaching them can carry severe consequences.

“Cleary obviously had no respect for this restraining order, no respect for the courts and certainly has no respect for his ex-partner.

"Hopefully he will spend his time behind bars to reflect on his behaviour and consider changing his ways.”

Warwickshire Police have said they will always protect the identity of the victims of domestic abuse.