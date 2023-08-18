Leamington murder investigation: Officers appealing for information about car
Police investigating a murder in Leamington are appealing for information about a car.
Officers and detectives launched a murder investigation following the shooting of 30-year-old Ben Daly last Thursday.
Now police are looking for information about a black Audi A3 which has the registration plate: OY57 NLJ.
If anyone recognises this vehicle, or who knows of its whereabouts, they should call 101 or go to: www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report , quoting incident 33 of August 10.
Yesterday (Thursday August 17), Warwickshire Police said six people have been arrested in connection with the murder – five on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and one on suspicion of murder.
All have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
Warwickshire Police said that officers are continuing to patrol the streets and engage with residents a week after the shooting.
The force has also set up a link where the public can anonymously provide information, photos and video.
To submit information go to: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/23HQ23E47-PO1