Leamington murder investigation: Officers appealing for information about car

Police are appealing for information.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Aug 2023, 17:20 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 17:20 BST

Police investigating a murder in Leamington are appealing for information about a car.

Officers and detectives launched a murder investigation following the shooting of 30-year-old Ben Daly last Thursday.

Now police are looking for information about a black Audi A3 which has the registration plate: OY57 NLJ.

If anyone recognises this vehicle, or who knows of its whereabouts, they should call 101 or go to: www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report , quoting incident 33 of August 10.

Yesterday (Thursday August 17), Warwickshire Police said six people have been arrested in connection with the murder – five on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and one on suspicion of murder.

All have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Police investigating a murder in Leamington are appealing for information about a car. Photo supplied by Warwickshire PolicePolice investigating a murder in Leamington are appealing for information about a car. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police
Warwickshire Police said that officers are continuing to patrol the streets and engage with residents a week after the shooting.

The force has also set up a link where the public can anonymously provide information, photos and video.

To submit information go to: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/23HQ23E47-PO1