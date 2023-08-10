Register
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Leamington murder investigation: Police set up link where people can submit information, photos and videos

Anyone with CCTV, door bell or dash cam footage is urged to get in touch.
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Aug 2023, 17:01 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 17:01 BST

Officers investigating the shooting of a man in Leamington have set up a link where people can upload information.

Read More
Murder investigation launched after a man was shot in Leamington

Earlier today (Thursday August 10), Warwickshire Police announced it had launched a murder investigation.

Officers were called at around 3am to a report of a man being found seriously injured near to the junction of Clemens Street and Ranelagh Terrace.

It is believed he was shot a short time earlier in Frances Havergal Close.

He later died in hospital. His next of kin has been informed.

Police have been appealing for anyone with any information to come forward and have now created a designated link for the incident.

Information, including photos and videos such as door bell or dash cam footage, that may help officers with their enquires, can be submitted.

Information can be provided anonymously via: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/23HQ23E47-PO1