Leamington murder investigation: Police set up link where people can submit information, photos and videos

Anyone with CCTV, door bell or dash cam footage is urged to get in touch.

Officers investigating the shooting of a man in Leamington have set up a link where people can upload information.

Earlier today (Thursday August 10), Warwickshire Police announced it had launched a murder investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers were called at around 3am to a report of a man being found seriously injured near to the junction of Clemens Street and Ranelagh Terrace.

It is believed he was shot a short time earlier in Frances Havergal Close.

He later died in hospital. His next of kin has been informed.

Police have been appealing for anyone with any information to come forward and have now created a designated link for the incident.

Information, including photos and videos such as door bell or dash cam footage, that may help officers with their enquires, can be submitted.