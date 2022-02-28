Leamington murder trial: Victim's family thank witnesses for helping to convict killers

The family of Carl Moorhouse, who was stabbed to death during a violent clash in Leamington, have thanked the witnesses who came forward to help convict his killers.

As we previously reported, three people have today (Monday) been found guilty of murder. Two other people were found guilty of manslaughter.

Following today’s outcome, Carl’s mother said: “Our Carl - loving son, dad, brother and uncle - tragically taken. Every day hurts without you here, we miss you and always will. Justice for Carl is what we wanted.”

Carl’s partner, Bianca, said: “Carl was an amazing partner and father. The children adored him as he did them. Our hearts will forever be broken, and we will miss him for eternity.”

Ahead of the trial, Bianca wrote a letter to thank the witnesses in the investigation for their involvement. Part of the letter reads: “On May 28 2020 I lost my partner, and my children lost a father in such a traumatic event.

“I wanted to write this letter to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for everything you have done and are doing for Carl. I may not know your names, or ever seen your faces and I may never in my lifetime but please remember I will never forget not one of you.

“Thank you for giving my son hope, hope that there are still good people in this world.”

In total, five people were today (Monday) convicted in connection with the death of Carl Moorhouse in Leamington in May 2020.

Reuben Nall, aged 27 of Rookery Road, Birmingham; Adam Padley aged 27 of Mellis Grove, Birmingham; Terry Nall, aged 31 of Regents Road, Birmingham, were all found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit GBH and robbery.

Callum Huburn, aged 30 of Park Road, Birmingham, was found not guilty of murder. He was convicted of manslaughter and conspiracy to commit GBH.

Emma Bennett, aged 35 years of Wycken Court in Coventry, was was found not guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit GBH. She was found guilty of manslaughter.

Four people were found not guilty of all charges: Tau Randall, aged 35 of Birmingham; Darnelle Sappleton, aged 23 of Birmingham; Javarnty Scott, aged 24 of Birmingham; Jamani Cunningham, 25 of Birmingham.

Sentencing will take place on March 28.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Teresa McKenna from Warwickshire Police’s Major Investigation Unit said: “This was a devastating incident of such violent intensity which would have been traumatising for those that witnessed it, and I would like to pay tribute to those witnesses who have helped with the investigation.

“The impact that Carl’s murder has had on his family, friends and loved ones is catastrophic. Our thoughts very much remain with Carl’s family and his partner who have shown so much resilience, determination and courage throughout the investigation and trial. Although nothing will bring Carl back, I hope today’s outcome will at least provide some comfort to them that those involved will now face justice for their actions.