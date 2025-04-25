Leamington police are granted closure order on property heavily linked to drug dealing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leaminton Police have been granted a closure order for a property in the town which has been heavily linked to drug dealing, drug use and anti-social behaviour.

The decision made by the courts today (Friday April 25) means the poperty in St Pauls square will be closed down for three months.

A closure order prohibits anyone from entering the property during the closure period, and can be granted by magistrates where criminal or anti-social behaviour is having an impact on the public.

Anyone in breach of the order can be arrested and imprisoned for up to 52 weeks.

Leamington Police have been granted a closure order for a property in St Pauls Square, which was heavily linked with drug dealing, drugs use and anti-social behaviour. Credit: Leamington Police.

PC Martin, of Leamington Police and who attended the court hearing this morning, said: “I am pleased that the magistrates agreed that a closure order was indeed necessary and am happy that the local residents will get some much needed respite from the behaviour that has been associated with this address for some time now.

"This is a good day for the residents of St Pauls Square and surrounding areas.

"If you suspect an address is being used in relation to county lines drug dealing, drug use or anti-social behaviour I would encourage people to report it on 999 in an emergency, 101, online or anonymously via CrimeStoppers.”