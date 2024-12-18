Leamington police carry out e-bike and e-scooter crack down operation in town centre

Leamington police have carried out an operation this evening (Wednesday December 18) in response to concerns from the public about the use of e-bikes and e-scooters in the town centre.

On their Facebook page, Leamington Police said: “On a lot of posts we make there always seems to be cries in the comments asking us what we're doing about the use of e-scooters and e-bikes in the town.

"Well, tonight your cries have been answered.

“Leamington SNT have conducted an operation this evening around the use of these vehicles.

The e-bike seized by Leamington Police this evening.

"We have engaged with numerous riders of the bikes who we found to be riding legal bikes, and given them advice on how to ride.

"But we have also seized one bike which was found to be dangerously overpowered and therefore illegal.

“We also had an encounter with an e-scooter rider who was less than enthusiastic about stopping for officers.

"After a foot chase he was caught by the fleet footed PC Martin and the scooter was seized.

"Both are now gathering dust in our store and won’t be returned.”