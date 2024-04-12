Leamington police give advice after spate of tools thefts from vehicles in the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Leamington are advising residents to remove tools from their vehicles are a recent spate of thefts in the town.

They are suggesting that, where possible, people remove their tools from vehicles overnight and to mark them.

A couple from Leamington are due to appear in court next month after being charged with a series of thefts of parcels from people’s houses and shoplifting offences.

Leamington Police, via their Facebook page, have said: “In recent weeks there has been an increase in van tool thefts, so please remove your tools from your vehicles.

“It's a good idea to mark them clearly with your name and/or company name and address using paint pens also sealing with a clear lacquer spray.

“Alternatively, you can use a variety of other property marking systems. Items that are clearly marked are less desirable and more difficult to sell on.

“Consider using a lockable cabinet within your van to store tools – a number of security rated products are available.

“Small cameras are also designed to record inside vehicles.