Leamington police give advice after spate of tools thefts from vehicles in the town

They are suggesting that people remove their tools from vehicles overnight and to mark them.
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Apr 2024, 14:39 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 14:40 BST
Police in Leamington are advising residents to remove tools from their vehicles are a recent spate of thefts in the town.

They are suggesting that, where possible, people remove their tools from vehicles overnight and to mark them.

Leamington Police, via their Facebook page, have said: “In recent weeks there has been an increase in van tool thefts, so please remove your tools from your vehicles.

“It's a good idea to mark them clearly with your name and/or company name and address using paint pens also sealing with a clear lacquer spray.

“Alternatively, you can use a variety of other property marking systems. Items that are clearly marked are less desirable and more difficult to sell on.

“Consider using a lockable cabinet within your van to store tools – a number of security rated products are available.

“Small cameras are also designed to record inside vehicles.

“You can also take photographs of items of value, make a note of the serial numbers and consider registering them online at a property register site.”

