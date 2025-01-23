Leamington police give reassurance to public after offender is released from custody

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leamington police have given reassurance to the public that they will closely monitor an offender who has been released from custody

Yesterday, 38-year-old Paul Murphy from the town, was convicted of breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order.

He was fined £114 and ordered to complete 140 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

Murphy was handed the five-year order in March last year after he was convicted of multiple offences.

The order means he must not:

• Expose his genitals in a public place.

• Urinate or defecate in a public place that is not a public toilet.

• Masturbate in a public place.

• Be in possession of a controlled drug or substance in a public place.

• Inject himself with a controlled drug or substance in a public place.

He is also prohibited from entering a large area of Leamington, which include The Parade, Jephson Gardens, the Pump Room Gardens and their surrounding areas.

Leamington Police have said: “Although he was released from custody we would like to reassure the public that we will be closely monitoring Mr Murphy and will be dealing swiftly with any further breaches.”