Leamington police give reassurance to public after offender is released from custody
Yesterday, 38-year-old Paul Murphy from the town, was convicted of breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order.
He was fined £114 and ordered to complete 140 hours unpaid work within 12 months.
Murphy was handed the five-year order in March last year after he was convicted of multiple offences.
The order means he must not:
• Expose his genitals in a public place.
• Urinate or defecate in a public place that is not a public toilet.
• Masturbate in a public place.
• Be in possession of a controlled drug or substance in a public place.
• Inject himself with a controlled drug or substance in a public place.
He is also prohibited from entering a large area of Leamington, which include The Parade, Jephson Gardens, the Pump Room Gardens and their surrounding areas.
Leamington Police have said: “Although he was released from custody we would like to reassure the public that we will be closely monitoring Mr Murphy and will be dealing swiftly with any further breaches.”