Leamington police give reassurance to public after offender is released from custody

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 15:05 BST
Leamington police have given reassurance to the public that they will closely monitor an offender who has been released from custody

Yesterday, 38-year-old Paul Murphy from the town, was convicted of breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order.

He was fined £114 and ordered to complete 140 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

Murphy was handed the five-year order in March last year after he was convicted of multiple offences.

Stock image.Stock image.
The order means he must not:

• Expose his genitals in a public place.

• Urinate or defecate in a public place that is not a public toilet.

• Masturbate in a public place.

• Be in possession of a controlled drug or substance in a public place.

• Inject himself with a controlled drug or substance in a public place.

He is also prohibited from entering a large area of Leamington, which include The Parade, Jephson Gardens, the Pump Room Gardens and their surrounding areas.

Leamington Police have said: “Although he was released from custody we would like to reassure the public that we will be closely monitoring Mr Murphy and will be dealing swiftly with any further breaches.”

