Leamington Police investigate robbery of 13-year-old boy in Sydenham

Published 26th Apr 2025, 15:16 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2025, 15:23 BST
Leamington Police are investigating an incident in which a 13-year-old boy was reportedly robbed of his bicycle in Sydenham.

The incident took place near Sydenham Drive on Saturday April 19.

The victim has described the bicycle as a Carrera Vengeance with a blue modified stem, blue handlebar grips with a chequered fabric seat.

Warwickshire Police appeal.Warwickshire Police appeal.
Warwickshire Police appeal.

Since the incident was reported there have been sightings of the bicycle being ridden around the area but officers are yet to recover it.

Leamington Police have said: “We would like to thank the public for the support already received and encourage any further potential sightings to be reported.

“If anyone notices a bike matching this description around Leamington Spa please call 101 and quote incident 210 19/04/2025.”

