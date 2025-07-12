Leamington police put dispersal order in place in town centre after incident

Leamington Police have put a dispersal order in place in the town centre after an incident involving a 17-year-old boy.

The dispersal order covers the areas around Parade, Bath Street, Jephson Gardens and Pump Room Gardens and It will last until 3am on Monday (July 14).

The incident took place yesterday evening (Friday July 11).

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of committing a public order offence and being drunk and disorderly.

A map to show the dispersal order zone on Leamington. Credit: Leamington Police.

A map (pictured) shows the area covered by the order which gives police the power to order anyone to leave the area if they believe they are involved in disorder or antisocial behaviour.

Failure to comply could result in arrest.

Insp Jamie Cramp from Warwickshire Police said: “We never take the decision to introduce a dispersal order lightly, but unfortunately the behaviour we saw from a considerable group of people last night was completely unacceptable.

“We will have officers in the area tonight and we won’t hesitate to use our powers to address any further issues and ensure the people of Leamington can go about their business without disruption.

“My message to anyone intent on coming into Leamington this evening to commit antisocial behaviour is to stay at home.”

Anyone who witnesses any antisocial behaviour in Leamington can report it to an officer, make a report by calling 101 or visit https://tinyurl.com/uc5vycsm

In an emergency dial 999.