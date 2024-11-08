Leamington Police release images of men they want to identify in connection with incident
Leamington Police have released images of five men who they want to identify in connection to an altercation which took place in the town last month.
The incident took place in Victoria Terrace on Sunday October 27 at around 4am.
Leamington Police have said: ”We are trying to identify these people in relation to an altercation which took place on Victoria Terrace, Leamington at around 4am on Sunday 27th October.
If you recognise any of them, or if you're one of them and wish to come and help us with our investigation we are asking for calls to 101 quoting 23/45913/24 as your reference.”