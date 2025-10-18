Leamington Police remind residents to lock their cars after increase in incidents
Posting on their Facebook page today (Saturday October 18) Leamington Police said: “Once again, we’re seeing an increase in cars being entered overnight and it’s not by magic.
"People are literally walking through streets trying car door handles until they find one that’s unlocked.
"If it opens, they’re straight in, taking whatever they can find.
Let’s not make it easy for them.
“Before bed tonight, do the ‘9pm handle jiggle’ – give your car a quick lock check and you’ll sleep easier knowing it’s secure.”
The police have given the following advice ‘to stop thieves’:
• Always lock up – even on your driveway or outside your house.
• Remove valuables (yes, even that half-used bottle of Lynx and loose change).
• Park in well-lit areas if possible.
• Use CCTV, motion lights or a video doorbell – thieves hate an audience.
• Keep keys away from doors/windows and put them in a Faraday pouch to stop signal-grabbing.
• If you see someone ‘testing handles’, call it in.
Leamington Police added: “Report suspicious activity on 101 or at www.warwickshire.police.uk
“If it’s happening right now – that’s a 999 call.
“We can keep North Leamington safe and save you from that ‘I swear I locked it’ morning panic.”