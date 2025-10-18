Leamington Police remind residents to lock their cars after increase in incidents

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Oct 2025, 14:31 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2025, 14:31 BST
Leamington Police are reminding residents living in the north of the town to lock their vehicles overnight after and increase in incidents of theft or attempted theft in the area.

Posting on their Facebook page today (Saturday October 18) Leamington Police said: “Once again, we’re seeing an increase in cars being entered overnight and it’s not by magic.

Most Popular

"People are literally walking through streets trying car door handles until they find one that’s unlocked.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"If it opens, they’re straight in, taking whatever they can find.

Credit: Warwickshire Policeplaceholder image
Credit: Warwickshire Police

Let’s not make it easy for them.

“Before bed tonight, do the ‘9pm handle jiggle’ – give your car a quick lock check and you’ll sleep easier knowing it’s secure.”

The police have given the following advice ‘to stop thieves’:

• Always lock up – even on your driveway or outside your house.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Remove valuables (yes, even that half-used bottle of Lynx and loose change).

• Park in well-lit areas if possible.

• Use CCTV, motion lights or a video doorbell – thieves hate an audience.

• Keep keys away from doors/windows and put them in a Faraday pouch to stop signal-grabbing.

• If you see someone ‘testing handles’, call it in.

placeholder image
Read More
Scam calls claiming to be Warwickshire Police officer were 'spoofing' a district...

Leamington Police added: “Report suspicious activity on 101 or at www.warwickshire.police.uk

“If it’s happening right now – that’s a 999 call.

“We can keep North Leamington safe and save you from that ‘I swear I locked it’ morning panic.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice