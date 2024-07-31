Leamington police set up another dispersal zone in the town centre after another incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leamington Police have set up another dispersal zone in the town centre after an incident involving youths took place today (Wednesday July 31)

This the second time in less than seven days that the police have had to take such action in the area.

On their Facebook page, Leamington Police have said: “Following another incident today involving a large group of male youths chasing another youth, plus a number of other incidents involving youths a dispersal zone has been put in place in Leamington town centre until tomorrow evening (Thursday August 1).

“Parents of these youths can expect a knock at the door. Some are as young as 12 years old and they are hanging around with much older teenagers.

“Do you know where your teenagers have been today?

"If your child is spending hours away from home it is important to know what they could be doing, both for their safety and the safety of others.

“We urge parents and guardians to ensure they are aware of their youths whereabouts and what they are doing.

"This measure is in place to ensure the safety and well-being of our community and your children.