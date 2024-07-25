Leamington Police set up dispersal zone in town centre following incidents

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jul 2024, 20:45 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 20:47 BST
Leamington Police have set up a dispersal zone in the town centre following two incidents in as many days.

On the Leamington Police Facebook page they have said this evening (Thursday July 25): “Following an incident yesterday involving a large group of youths on the Parade, a dispersal zone has been established in Leamington Town Centre until tomorrow evening (Friday July 26).

"We have just experienced another incident with a very large group of youths which has taken up a lot of resources.

“Both of the incidents could have had very tragic outcomes if we hadn’t had got involved quickly.

Police. Stock image.
Police. Stock image.

“Do you know where your teenager is tonight?

"We urge parents and guardians to ensure they are aware of their teenager's whereabouts and what they are doing.

"This measure is in place to ensure the safety and well-being of our community and your children.”

