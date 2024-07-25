Leamington man jailed for two years after police seize cocaine and heroin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington man has been jailed for two years after admitting possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Officers were on patrol in Leamington town centre around 1pm on October 6, 2022, when they saw Luke Cleary approach a man on a bike.

Shortly afterwards, they witnessed a suspected drug deal take place between the pair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A search was carried out – with officers seizing what was thought to be class A drugs along with some cash and a mobile phone – and Cleary was arrested on Clemens Street.

Luke Cleary. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

An investigation began and Cleary, of Fallow Hill, was charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A (crack cocaine) and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A (heroin).

Having already pled guilty at an earlier court hearing, he appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday (July 23) where he was sentenced to 25 months in prison.

The 23-year-old was also made to pay a victim surcharge of £228 and had £165 in cash forfeited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Samir Hassan said: “The misery drugs can cause is well known not just to those who take them but to those in the local community as well.

"We will proactively target people we believe to be involved in drugs and use the powers we have to make sure their activity is disrupted.

“I hope Cleary’s sentence acts as a deterrent to others and goes some way to reassuring the public we will thoroughly investigate all drugs activity so we can bring offenders to justice and continue to protect our communities from harm.