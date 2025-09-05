Leamington Police warning after increase in thefts from parked cars in Milverton
A message on the Leamington Police Facebook page says: “Stay alert, stay safe.
"We’ve seen an increase in thefts from parked cars recently in the Milverton area.
"Thieves often target unlocked vehicles or valuables left in plain sight.”
Residents who park their cars in the area are being advised to always the doors and close the windows on their vehicles, remove valuables from their cars or hide them out of sight, park in well-lit, busy areas whenever possible and to Stay alert and report suspicious activity to the police - if it is a crime in progress or emergency, call 999, otherwise 101.
Leamington Police added: “Let’s look out for one another and keep our community safe.”