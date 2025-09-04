A screenshot of the bodycam video showing the Warwickshire police officer chasing down a suspected drug dealer on a bicycle lent to them by a member of the public. Credit: Warwickshire Police.

A video shows the moment a member of the public lent a Warwickshire police officer their bicycle to help them to chase down and arrest a suspected drug dealer.

Last week, detectives from Warwickshire Police’s serious and organised crime team gave chase to three suspected drug dealers who fled along a canal towpath when the officers carried out a warrant in Stratford-upon-Avon.

A video shared by Warwickshire Police on their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1335478221563683 shows a member of the public lending his bicycle to an officer to help the policeman chase down one of the suspects.

Another member of the public gave an officer a lift further down the road so he could get in front of another suspect and detain him.

Thanks to the help, all three suspects were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and a significant amount of class A drugs, cash, and a large knife were recovered.

Two of the suspects were later charged.

Det Insp Pete Sherwood, of Warwickshire Police, said: “I would like to offer my deepest thanks and commend the actions of the members of the public who helped us. It made me feel very proud and reassured.

"Despite these challenging times for policing, we can still rely on the support of most of the public.

“It was also pleasing to see several local residents approaching officers to praise the work they are doing to tackle drug dealing in the community.”

The founding principle of British policing is that ‘the police are the public and the public are the police’.