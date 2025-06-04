Leamington shop closed down after concerns about 'illicit' vapes, tobacco and child exploitation
Warwick District Council’s Community Safety Team said it successfully secured a full Closure Order for the Mars Mini Market in Clemens Street.
The team said the order was granted by Coventry Magistrates’ Court on May 30 “following serious concerns from the community and partners around the sale of illicit vapes and tobacco, antisocial behaviour and exploitation of children and young people”.
A spokesperson from Warwick District Council’s Community Safety Team said: “Working in close partnership with Warwickshire Police and Warwickshire Trading Standards, we took decisive action to prevent further harm from taking place.
“The Community Safety Team would like to express our sincere thanks to the community for providing vital intelligence that supported us throughout this process.
"Your information made a significant difference and directly contributed to the success of this case.