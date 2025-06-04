Leamington shop closed down after concerns about 'illicit' vapes, tobacco and child exploitation

A shop in Leamington has been closed due to concerns about ‘illicit’ vapes and tobacco and child exploitation.

Warwick District Council’s Community Safety Team said it successfully secured a full Closure Order for the Mars Mini Market in Clemens Street.

The team said the order was granted by Coventry Magistrates’ Court on May 30 “following serious concerns from the community and partners around the sale of illicit vapes and tobacco, antisocial behaviour and exploitation of children and young people”.

A full Closure Order has been placed on the Mars Mini Market on Clemens Street in Leamington. Photo by Warwick District Council’s Community Safety Team.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council’s Community Safety Team said: “Working in close partnership with Warwickshire Police and Warwickshire Trading Standards, we took decisive action to prevent further harm from taking place.

“The Community Safety Team would like to express our sincere thanks to the community for providing vital intelligence that supported us throughout this process.

"Your information made a significant difference and directly contributed to the success of this case.

“We strongly encourage everyone to continue reporting this type of behaviour, so we can respond swiftly and take firm action against any other businesses operating in a similar way.”