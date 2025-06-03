New solar panels installed on the roof of Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre in Leamington will help the facility to reduce its energy bills and carbon footprint – Warwick District Council (WDC) has said.

A grant of £234,000 from phase two of the Sport England Swimming Pool Support Fund was awarded to WDC for the leisure centre - which is

operated by Everyone Active - last year for the installation of the panels, which are predicted to save 28.3 tonnes of carbon emissions and provide an energy bill saving of around £31,931 per year.

Councillor Lowell Williams, WDC’s portfolio holder for decarbonisation, said: “The Council’s Corporate Strategy has low cost, low carbon energy as one of its top priorities, with the decarbonisation of our public buildings high on that agenda.

“I’m delighted to see that the installation has now been completed, and that our public swimming facilities at Newbold Comyn are operated with the help of clean energy, reducing both emissions and energy bills.”