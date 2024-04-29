Man and teenager charged in connection with motorbike theft in Kenilworth

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Apr 2024, 18:16 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 18:56 BST
A man and a teenage boy have been charged with multiple offences after an incident in Kenilworth.

Bradley Knight, 19, of Sycamore Road, Nuneaton and a 15-year-old boy from Nuneaton, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court Wednesday May 15.

Charge. Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.Charge. Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.
Charge. Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.
Knight was charged with possessing a controlled drug of class B - cannabis/ cannabis resin and theft of motor vehicle while the 15-year-old was charged with using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, riding a motorcycle on a road and fail to wear protective headgear, driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

The charges follow a stop by Warwickshire Police officers on Pipers Lane in Kenilworth on Thursday (April 25) evening.