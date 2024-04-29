Man and teenager charged in connection with motorbike theft in Kenilworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man and a teenage boy have been charged with multiple offences after an incident in Kenilworth.

Bradley Knight, 19, of Sycamore Road, Nuneaton and a 15-year-old boy from Nuneaton, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court Wednesday May 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charge. Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

Knight was charged with possessing a controlled drug of class B - cannabis/ cannabis resin and theft of motor vehicle while the 15-year-old was charged with using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, riding a motorcycle on a road and fail to wear protective headgear, driving a motor vehicle dangerously.