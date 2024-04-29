Man and teenager charged in connection with motorbike theft in Kenilworth
A man and a teenage boy have been charged with multiple offences after an incident in Kenilworth.
Bradley Knight, 19, of Sycamore Road, Nuneaton and a 15-year-old boy from Nuneaton, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court Wednesday May 15.
Knight was charged with possessing a controlled drug of class B - cannabis/ cannabis resin and theft of motor vehicle while the 15-year-old was charged with using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, riding a motorcycle on a road and fail to wear protective headgear, driving a motor vehicle dangerously.
The charges follow a stop by Warwickshire Police officers on Pipers Lane in Kenilworth on Thursday (April 25) evening.