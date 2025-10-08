Man arrested after break in at pub in Warwick
The incident took place at the pub in Emscote Road on Saturday (October 4).
Warwickshire Police arrested a 30-year-old man of no fixed abode on suspicion of burglary yesterday (Tuesday October 7).
Warwickshire Police said: “If you saw officers in the Grange Close area of Warwick around lunchtime, it was likely to have been in connection with that. “When we got him [the suspect] to custody, which is where he remains currently, he was further arrested on suspicion of theft from shops after a number of incidents in Warwick and Leamington over recent weeks.”