Man arrested after break in at pub in Warwick

A man has been arrested after a break in at a pub in Warwick.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Warwickshire Police said: “If you saw officers in the Grange Close area of Warwick around lunchtime, it was likely to have been in connection with that. “When we got him [the suspect] to custody, which is where he remains currently, he was further arrested on suspicion of theft from shops after a number of incidents in Warwick and Leamington over recent weeks.”