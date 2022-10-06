Man arrested and cannabis plants seized in drugs raid in Warwick

A man has been arrested and cannabis plants have been seized after a drugs raid in Warwick.

Officers from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team seized 70 cannabis plants when they raided the house in Millers Road on Tuesday afternoon (October 4).

A man has been arrested and cannabis plants have been seized after a drugs raid in Warwick. Photo by Warwickshire Police

Advertisement

A 57-year-old man from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.