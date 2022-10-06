Register
Man arrested and cannabis plants seized in drugs raid in Warwick

The raid happened earlier this week

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 11:16 am
A man has been arrested and cannabis plants have been seized after a drugs raid in Warwick.

Officers from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team seized 70 cannabis plants when they raided the house in Millers Road on Tuesday afternoon (October 4).

A man has been arrested and cannabis plants have been seized after a drugs raid in Warwick. Photo by Warwickshire Police

A 57-year-old man from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

Anyone with information or concerns about drug supply in their local community can call police on 101 or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.