Man arrested and cannabis plants seized in drugs raid in Warwick
The raid happened earlier this week
A man has been arrested and cannabis plants have been seized after a drugs raid in Warwick.
Officers from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team seized 70 cannabis plants when they raided the house in Millers Road on Tuesday afternoon (October 4).
A 57-year-old man from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.
Anyone with information or concerns about drug supply in their local community can call police on 101 or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.