Man arrested and charged after police raid cannabis farm with more than 400 plants in Leamington
A man has been arrested and charged after police raided a cannabis farm in Leamington.
Police received information about the cannabis farm from undercover officers and members of the public and raided the address in Westlea Road.
In total 412 plants were recovered from the house.
The man who was arrested at the address was charged with production of cannabis and remanded to appear before court.
Leamington Police have said: “If you believe drugs are being grown or dealt in your area please let us know.
"We will never ignore intelligence received and it might lead to a discovery like this one.”