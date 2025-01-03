Man arrested in connection with reported rape in Leamington on Christmas Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 20-year-old man from Bristol has been arrested in connection with a reported rape in Leamington on Christmas Day.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Police arrested the man last night (Thursday January 2) and he currently remains in custody.

The police’s investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone who assisted a white female in a white coat in Leamington town centre between 1am and 3.30am on Wednesday December 25 to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also asking for anyone with any dashcam or CCTV images from the area of the Parade, Clarendon Avenue, Beauchamp Road, Beauchamp Avenue, or Kenilworth Road from between midnight and 4am on 25 December to come forward.

Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

Det Sgt Nicola Norris said: “The community has been left appalled and worried by this incident and I hope this update goes some way to reassuring everyone that this is an absolute priority for us.

“We will not have people feeling unsafe in our town, and residents will have hopefully noticed a heavier police presence in the town centre at night.

“Officers are out on patrol to make sure people are safe, please go and chat with them if you’ve got any concerns.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anybody who has information which can help with the investigation can make a report citing Incident 208 of 25 December online here, by phone on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.