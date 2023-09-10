Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous and drug driving and assaulting a police officer after crashes on M40

He allegedly spat at an officer who asked him to provide a drug swipe when he was at Warwick Services.

A man has been arrested after a car collided with three other vehicles in a series of crashes on the M40 this morning (Sunday September 10).

Officers identified a suspect at Warwick Services, where he is alleged to have spat at a police officer who asked him to provide a drug swipe.

The 44-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested at 8.33am on suspicion of dangerous driving, assaulting an emergency worker and driving under the influence of drugs.

Investigating officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

This can be done by contacting Warwickshire Police by going to: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101.