Man charged after large number of weapons found at house in Leamington
Warwick District Council had recently repossessed the house and had asked for officers from the Leamington Safer Neighbourhood team to carry out a search of the property.
Leamington Police have said: “We attended and carried out a search, and we did find a large number of weapons some of them suspected to be illegal.
"As a result the following day a 34-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.
“He has since been charged to court, where he will appear next month. “Since July 2021 it has been illegal to possess certain offensive weapons even in private.
"This included things like samurai swords, knuckle dusters, blow pipes, batons and a range of knives including zombie knives as well as other weapons.”