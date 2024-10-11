Man charged after large number of weapons found at house in Leamington

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Oct 2024, 17:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged after a large number of weapons were found in the house where he was living.

Warwick District Council had recently repossessed the house and had asked for officers from the Leamington Safer Neighbourhood team to carry out a search of the property.

Read More
Illegal cigarettes and vapes seized from shop and ‘secret drop-off’ location in ...

Leamington Police have said: “We attended and carried out a search, and we did find a large number of weapons some of them suspected to be illegal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Credit: Warwickshire WorldCredit: Warwickshire World
Credit: Warwickshire World

"As a result the following day a 34-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

“He has since been charged to court, where he will appear next month. “Since July 2021 it has been illegal to possess certain offensive weapons even in private.

"This included things like samurai swords, knuckle dusters, blow pipes, batons and a range of knives including zombie knives as well as other weapons.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice