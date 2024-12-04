Man charged with arson following fire at south Warwickshire coach company

A Redditch arrested at the scene of a fire at a south Warwickshire coach company has been charged with arson and remanded in custody.

At 1:36am on Saturday November 30, Warwickshire Police officers were called to reports of a fire at Johnsons Coaches on Liveridge Hill.

Multiple coaches caught alight, as did six other cars parked in the vicinity.

Officers quickly arrested 29-year-old Christopher White from Croome Close in Redditch and he has subsequently been charged with Arson Not Endangering Life.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Warwick Crown Court on Monday January 6.

