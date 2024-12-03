Ram dies and sheep injured after dogs were let loose and vehicles driven on Kenilworth farmland

A ram has died and sheep were injured after dogs were let loose and vehicles were driven on farmland in Kenilworth

The incident happened across multiple fields off Birmingham Road between Red Lane and Meer End Road during the early hours of Saturday November 30.

Warwickshire Police have said: “Offender(s) caused damage to land, gate(s) and electric fencing.

Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

"It is believed dog(s) were let loose on the land, which resulted in a ram dying and a sheep being injured.

"The vehicle was also driven through a field with pregnant ewes.

"It is suspected the individuals were hare coursing/poaching.

“If you have information relating to this offence, please call 01926 684404 or email Kenilworth SNT at [email protected] and quote crime reference 23/51011/24.”

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

