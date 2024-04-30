Man charged with shoplifting offences in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
Robert Flowers, 39, of Dale Street, Leamington, was charged yesterday (Monday April 29) with nine counts of theft from shops.
A Leamington man has been charged with shoplifting offences across the town and Warwick and Kenilworth.
The charges relate to offences reported to have happened between 29 October 2023 and yesterday. Items reported stolen include toiletries and alcohol.
Flowers is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court today (Tuesday April 30).