Man charged with shoplifting offences in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Robert Flowers, 39, of Dale Street, Leamington, was charged yesterday (Monday April 29) with nine counts of theft from shops.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Apr 2024, 14:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Leamington man has been charged with shoplifting offences across the town and Warwick and Kenilworth.

Robert Flowers, 39, of Dale Street, Leamington, was charged yesterday (Monday April 29) with nine counts of theft from shops.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Man and teenager charged in connection with motorbike theft in Kenilworth
Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.
Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.
Most Popular

The charges relate to offences reported to have happened between 29 October 2023 and yesterday. Items reported stolen include toiletries and alcohol.

Flowers is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court today (Tuesday April 30).