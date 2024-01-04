Man dies after being hit by car on road near south Warwickshire village
Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the A422 near Oxhill.
Officers were called at around 6am today (Thursday January 4) to a report of a collision.
The pedestrian - a man in his 50s - suffered serious injuries at the scene but was sadly declared dead on arrival at hospital. The driver of the car was not injured.
Detective Sergeant Stephen Barr, from the Warwickshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are urging any witnesses who were travelling on the A422 this morning who may have seen the pedestrian on the carriageway prior to the collision or have dashcam footage to get in touch with the police.”
Anyone with information can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting log number 44 4 January 2024.