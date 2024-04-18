Man in court charged with stealing from shops in Leamington and assaulting police officer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has appeared in court charged with stealing food from shops in Leamington.

Paul Mott, 29, of no fixed abode, appeared before magistrates in Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday April 18) in relation to four thefts that happened between April 6 and 17.

He also answered charges of assaulting a police officer as she attempted to remove him from a shop in Radford Road on April 6.

Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

Mott is also alleged to have refused to provide a drug test while in custody.

He has been charged with four counts of theft, one count of commons assault of an emergency worker and one count of a detainee charged failing to provide a sample for a class A drug test.