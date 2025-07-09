Man jailed for five years for supplying class A drugs in Rugby

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Jul 2025, 17:30 BST
A man has been sentenced to prison after being caught supplying class A drugs in Rugby.

Ross Lloyd of Stoke Golding, appeared at Warwick Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday June 8) and was sentenced to 61 months’ imprisonment.

On July 13 2021, officers took action at a flat on Abbey Street in Rugby.

Evidence was found to show that 30-year-old Lloyd was supplying a street dealer with cocaine in Rugby.

Ross Lloyd. Credit: Warwickshire Police
Ross Lloyd. Credit: Warwickshire Police

He was arrested and charged and subsequently pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A cocaine.

Det Con Matthew Rapkins from Rugby Proactive CID said: “Cocaine has become a huge problem in society up and down the country.

"Lloyd is someone who looks to profit on people's misery, and was involved in supplying this drug in Rugby. “I am pleased this sentence recognises the harm caused by this drug.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to bring people to justice who sell class A drugs in our town.”

