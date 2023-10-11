Man jailed for sexual assault after he was arrested at Leamington Station

Mukhan Singh, 39, of Bearwood Road, Sandwell, assaulted a young woman while travelling on a train from Birmingham to London in 2021. After he pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court he was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 39-year-old man has been jailed after he sexually assaulted a woman on a train from Birmingham to London and was arrested for the crimem at Leamington Station.

Mukhan Singh, 39, of Bearwood Road, Sandwell, pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday 26 September.

The judge sentenced him to 16 weeks in prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police. Stock image.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128, and placed on the sex offenders register for seven years.

The court heard how on 22 September 2021 around 11am, the victim, a woman in her twenties, was on a train travelling from Birmingham Moor Street to London Marylebone when Singh began to stare at her from a nearby table.

Singh later sat next to the victim in the aisle seat, blocking her in, before sexually assaulting her.

In his police interview, Singh claimed that the victim “wanted something done to her”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim recorded footage of Singh as he prepared to leave the train at Leamington Spa, before reporting what happened to member of staff.

Singh was stopped at the station and police were called. He was arrested by officers at the station and taken to police custody.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Harris, said: “This was a brazen and targeted attack on a young woman who was travelling on her own and had every right to a safe journey.

“Instead she was violated by Singh, who then had the audacity to claim she had “wanted” it in his police interview. I am pleased to see the court hand down a custodial sentence, which will allow Singh plenty of time to reflect on his unacceptable actions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We take all reports of sexual offences seriously and will support victims throughout our investigations, as we work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.