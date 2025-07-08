Man jailed for sexually assaulting three women in Leamington including one while he was on bail

A man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting three women in Leamington last year.

Having been found guilty of three counts of sexual assault earlier this year, Emmanuel Atugo, 29, appeared at Warwick Crown Court today (Tuesday July 8) and was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment and four years on licence following his release.

He will also be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

On June 27 last year, Atugo sexually assaulted a woman he had only just met while in his car on Bath Place in Leamington. On August 1, Atugo sexually assaulted a woman he had known for a short while at her home in Leamington.

While on bail for both offences, on November 17 Atugo sexually assaulted another woman he knew at his house in Leamington.

He was charged and remanded in custody following his arrest after the third assault.

Det Con Ella Stewart from Warwickshire Police’s Domestic Abuse and Rape Team said: “I cannot praise enough the strength all three victims have displayed throughout this process, and I am relieved that they have finally received the justice they each deserve.

“I hope this case reassures victims of sexual abuse that we are committed to investigating and bringing dangerous offenders to justice.”

Ellie, an Independent Sexual Violence Advocate (ISVA) with Safeline who supported one of the victims through the investigation, added: “Working in partnership with the investigating officer, DC Stewart, was a really positive experience for the victim and the ISVA.

"Her compassion, clear communication, and commitment made a real difference.

“Together, we helped ensure the victim felt heard, supported, and empowered throughout the investigation and court process – ultimately, to see justice done.”