Man sentenced to prison for drug supply offences in Leamington and Milton Keynes

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police and Warwickshire Police, a man has been jailed for drug supply offences in Milton Keynes and Leamington.

Jamail Agyekum, 21, of Tandra, Beanhill, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to a count each of possession with intent to supply heroin and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, in a hearing at Warwick Crown Court on Monday 30 September.

At the same hearing, Agyekum was sentenced to a total of five years’ imprisonment.

The sentence included one of two years and nine months for a separate investigation by Warwickshire Police into the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Leamington Spa on 17 November 2021.

Courts. Stock image.

On 20 April 2023, Agyekum was stopped by police in Boycott Avenue, Oldbrook, Milton Keynes and was found to have heroin and crack cocaine in deal bags, a large amount of cash and a small burner phone.

Further analysis of the drugs found he had 2.4 grams of heroin and 2.55 grams of crack cocaine.

He was arrested, and following an investigation, was charged on 2 April this year.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steven Purser of the Milton Keynes Priority Crime Team said: “Tackling drug supply in Milton Keynes is a priority for Thames Valley Police.

“We will do all that we can to pursue, arrest and prosecute offenders, who often target the most vulnerable members of the community.

“We will never tire at ensuring this activity is disrupted and dismantled.

“We are committed to working with all our partner agencies to safeguard the community.

“Information that the community can provide plays a vital role in developing intelligence into a proactive investigation.

“You can report drug supply offences to Thames Valley Police via our website or by calling us on 101, or alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Detective Constable Hollie Rapkins from Warwickshire Police’s Serious & Organised Crime team added: “This has been a long and protracted investigation, but it has been a positive outcome for both forces and shows that we will not tolerate county lines in Warwickshire and Thames Valley.

“We will continue to work with partners and do everything we can to protect the most vulnerable people in Warwickshire and across the Thames Valley.”