Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash on A46 near Kenilworth

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A46 near Kenilworth.

The incident happened on the A46 northbound at the junction with Kenilworth yesterday evening (Saturday October 1).

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A46 near Kenilworth. Photo by WMAS

At around 5.45pm the car being driven by the injured man collided with a coach.

Emergency services attended and the man, who is in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his body.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses.