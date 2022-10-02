Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash on A46 near Kenilworth
Police are appealing for witnesses
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A46 near Kenilworth.
The incident happened on the A46 northbound at the junction with Kenilworth yesterday evening (Saturday October 1).
At around 5.45pm the car being driven by the injured man collided with a coach.
Emergency services attended and the man, who is in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his body.
Police are appealing for information and witnesses.
Those with information or dash cam footage should contact Warwickshire Police at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101.