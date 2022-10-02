Register
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash on A46 near Kenilworth

Police are appealing for witnesses

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 1:07 pm

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A46 near Kenilworth.

The incident happened on the A46 northbound at the junction with Kenilworth yesterday evening (Saturday October 1).

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A46 near Kenilworth. Photo by WMAS

At around 5.45pm the car being driven by the injured man collided with a coach.

Emergency services attended and the man, who is in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his body.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses.

Those with information or dash cam footage should contact Warwickshire Police at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101.