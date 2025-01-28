Man who 'used Leamington as his own personal toilet' has been fined

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been fined £120 for frequently ‘spending a penny’ and worse in the streets of Leamington.

Before Christmas, Leamington Police arrested 61-year-old Gary Yates, of no fixed abode, after receiving several reports of a man openly urinating and defecating in the street in the area of Bath Street.

Yates was later charged with five counts of outraging public decency and one count of criminal damage.

In court today (Tuesday January 25) he pleaded guilty to the charges and received the fine.

Leamington Police have said: “We encourage the public to report behaviour such as this as when we heard about what was happening we were as disgusted as the rest of you.

"We will take robust action against anyone openly choosing to use Leamington as their own personal toilet.”