Man who was harassing women in Leamington faces multiple assault charges

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Oct 2025, 21:12 BST
A man faces multiple assault charges after he attacked two police officers who had stepped in when he was harassing women in Leamington last night (Saturday October 18).

The officers from from the Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team were returning to the station to finish their shift but spotted three males harassing women in Dormer Place.

Most Popular

Two of the men were stopped.

One provided details and co-operated.

Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.placeholder image
Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

The other refused, he was arrested, and found to be in possession of cannabis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the arrest, the man assaulted two officers — kneeing one and attempting to kick and sweep the other.

He continued to resist, requiring restraint before being taken to custody.

Once in custody, the man assaulted a detention officer and caused criminal damage to a cell.

placeholder image
Read More
Leamington Police remind residents to lock their cars after increase in incident...

Today, he was charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer, assaulting an emergency worker, possession of cannabis and criminal damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leamington Police said: “Our officers acted swiftly to protect the public, especially the women targeted in this incident.

“We remain committed to tackling violence against women and girls and ensuring our communities are safe and respectful places for everyone.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice