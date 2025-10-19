Man who was harassing women in Leamington faces multiple assault charges

A man faces multiple assault charges after he attacked two police officers who had stepped in when he was harassing women in Leamington last night (Saturday October 18).

The officers from from the Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team were returning to the station to finish their shift but spotted three males harassing women in Dormer Place.

Two of the men were stopped.

One provided details and co-operated.

The other refused, he was arrested, and found to be in possession of cannabis.

During the arrest, the man assaulted two officers — kneeing one and attempting to kick and sweep the other.

He continued to resist, requiring restraint before being taken to custody.

Once in custody, the man assaulted a detention officer and caused criminal damage to a cell.

Today, he was charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer, assaulting an emergency worker, possession of cannabis and criminal damage.

Leamington Police said: “Our officers acted swiftly to protect the public, especially the women targeted in this incident.

“We remain committed to tackling violence against women and girls and ensuring our communities are safe and respectful places for everyone.”