More average speed cameras could be on the way for Warwickshire speeding hot spots

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The politician in charge of policing in Warwickshire anticipates that more average speed cameras could be installed in the county.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Philip Seccombe (Con) admitted that progressing four pilot schemes had proved “a slow process” but that positive results could see more pop up where speeding is a problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The query was raised by new Nuneaton and Bedworth borough councillor Tim Jenkins (Lab, Exhall) at last week’s Warwickshire Police and Crime Panel meeting, noting that roads on approaches to Coventry had the speeding deterrents in place.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Philip Seccombe. Photo supplied

He said how “speeding came up as a huge issue time and time again on the doorsteps” during election canvassing and asked whether any feasibility work could be done in conjunction with Warwickshire County Council – the public body in charge of highways and responsible for such provision – with a view to delivering more cameras.

“You cross over the border into Coventry and everyone is driving at 30 miles per hour or less, it is quite a stark contrast,” said Cllr Jenkins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You also need to take into consideration the time officers spend dealing with accidents and ambulances, the costs associated with that. It is not just the fixed costs of implementing them.”

Mr Seccombe replied: “Road safety in Warwickshire is one of my very high priorities and I predict it will be quite an important priority in our Police and Crime Plan.

“Residents ask why we can’t have average speed cameras everywhere just like the West Midlands do. We have four pilots, one is on the A435 at Studley, which is a particular black spot where there have been a number of fatal collisions over the past few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There has been a problem with National Grid, getting power supply to run these things. It has been a slow process.

“If the pilots prove successful, I would anticipate the rollout of further average speed cameras around the county.”

Mr Seccombe acknowledged specific problems around Nuneaton but added that Warwickshire Police has invested in its own anti-speeding measures.

“The point of all of this is to slow people down on our roads,” he said.