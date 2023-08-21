"One man crime spree" is jailed for offences across Warwickshire including in Leamington

Wayne Harvey, 36, of no fixed abode carried out his spate of offending across the county over a three-week period in May and June starting when he stole skin care products from a chemist in Leamington.

A criminal described as a “one man crime spree” has been jailed for two years and ten months.

Wayne Harvey, 36, of no fixed abode carried out his spate of offending across Warwickshire over a three-week period in May and June this year starting when he stole skin care products from a chemist in Leamington on 29 May.

He returned to the same store three more times over the next five days stealing a total of £675 worth of skin care products.

Wayne Harvey. Photo courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

Over the course of 15 days, he stole more than £1,100 worth of skin care products, alcohol, laundry products, meat, coffee, and cleaning products from four shops in Leamington, Arley and Nuneaton.

On 16 June Harvey targeted a woman delivering parcels in Tomkinson Way, Nuneaton. While her car was unattended Harvey jumped in and tried to drive away.

The victim tried to stop him but was dragged along by the car suffering injuries to her foot and hand.

The vehicle was recovered a short time later with the parcels missing.

On 14 June, Harvey stole cash and a bank card from a house in Arley.

He later used the card to make five transactions.

Harvey was arrested in Riversley Park, Nuneaton on 20 June after being identified as the offender in the Tomkinson Road aggravated vehicle taking.

At Warwick Crown Court last week after pleading guilty to assault, aggravated vehicle taking, five counts of fraud and 12 counts of theft.

Detective Constable Rich Bull from Nuneaton Proactive CID said: “Harvey is a one-man crime spree, and we welcome the fact he has been jailed. This is good news for his victims and the local community who are now free from his prolific offending.