‘Physical and mental pain has been extremely traumatising’ – Warwickshire victim speaks out after stalking and assault nightmare
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman has spoken out against the Warwickshire man who has been jailed for stalking and assaulting her.
At Warwick Crown Court last Thursday (February 1), Benedict Diadoo, 29, of Brunel Way in Stratford-upon-Avon, was jailed for 36 weeks after he was found guilty of two charges of common assault and one charge of stalking.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £187 to his victim, who has asked to remain anonymous.
She said: “The physical and mental pain this has caused has been extremely traumatising for myself, family and friends.
“I do not seek revenge, I just want other women to be able to have the knowledge about Benedict and to take strength to report and follow through with court if ever needed in the future, like I did.”