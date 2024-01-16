Police appeal for information about robbery at shop in Leamington today

The incident happened at the small shop and Post Office branch in Stanley Court, Sydenham, between 5.30am and 6am today (Tuesday, January 16)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warwickshire Police are appealing for information following a reported robbery at a shop in Leamington earlier today (Tuesday, January 16).

The incident took place at the small shop and Post Office at Stanley Court in Sydenham between 5.30am and 6am this morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery at a Leamington shop today (Tuesday January 16).

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a post on their Facebook page, the police have said: “Were you in the area of Sydenham Drive and Gainsborough Drive at around that time?

“Do you live nearby and have CCTV or a doorbell camera?

"Please do check it.