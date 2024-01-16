Register
Police appeal for information about robbery at shop in Leamington today

The incident happened at the small shop and Post Office branch in Stanley Court, Sydenham, between 5.30am and 6am today (Tuesday, January 16)
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jan 2024, 19:34 GMT
Warwickshire Police are appealing for information following a reported robbery at a shop in Leamington earlier today (Tuesday, January 16).

The incident took place at the small shop and Post Office at Stanley Court in Sydenham between 5.30am and 6am this morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery at a Leamington shop today (Tuesday January 16).
In a post on their Facebook page, the police have said: “Were you in the area of Sydenham Drive and Gainsborough Drive at around that time?

“Do you live nearby and have CCTV or a doorbell camera?

"Please do check it.

“If you saw anything suspicious, particularly two men dressed in dark clothing, please get in touch by calling 101 or visiting http://www.warwickshire.police.uk/.../how-to-report-a-crime citing incident 37 of 16 January.”