Police appeal for information about robbery at shop in Leamington today
and live on Freeview channel 276
Warwickshire Police are appealing for information following a reported robbery at a shop in Leamington earlier today (Tuesday, January 16).
The incident took place at the small shop and Post Office at Stanley Court in Sydenham between 5.30am and 6am this morning.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In a post on their Facebook page, the police have said: “Were you in the area of Sydenham Drive and Gainsborough Drive at around that time?
“Do you live nearby and have CCTV or a doorbell camera?
"Please do check it.
“If you saw anything suspicious, particularly two men dressed in dark clothing, please get in touch by calling 101 or visiting http://www.warwickshire.police.uk/.../how-to-report-a-crime citing incident 37 of 16 January.”