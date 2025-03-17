Police appeal for witnesses after burglary and car theft in Warwickshire village

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a house burglary and theft of a car in a Warwickshire village.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at a property in Old School Lane, Lighthorne on Tuesday March 11 at about 1.30am.

An unknown male suspect broke into the house via the front window, took the car keys for a black Audi A4 Avant, which was parked at the property, and stole the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwickshire Police said: “If anyone can assist us, as a witness or has CCTV footage of the offence or noticed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident, please contact us quoting the reference number 23/10175/25.”

Stock image.

Information can be given online at Report | Warwickshire Police, by phone on 101 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

For advice on how to protect your home visit Protecting your home from crime | Crime prevention | Warwickshire Police