Police appeal for witnesses after burglary and car theft in Warwickshire village
The incident happened at a property in Old School Lane, Lighthorne on Tuesday March 11 at about 1.30am.
An unknown male suspect broke into the house via the front window, took the car keys for a black Audi A4 Avant, which was parked at the property, and stole the car.
Warwickshire Police said: “If anyone can assist us, as a witness or has CCTV footage of the offence or noticed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident, please contact us quoting the reference number 23/10175/25.”
Information can be given online at Report | Warwickshire Police, by phone on 101 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
For advice on how to protect your home visit Protecting your home from crime | Crime prevention | Warwickshire Police