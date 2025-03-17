Police appeal for witnesses after burglary and car theft in Warwickshire village

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Mar 2025, 10:31 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 10:32 BST
Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a house burglary and theft of a car in a Warwickshire village.

The incident happened at a property in Old School Lane, Lighthorne on Tuesday March 11 at about 1.30am.

Most Popular

An unknown male suspect broke into the house via the front window, took the car keys for a black Audi A4 Avant, which was parked at the property, and stole the car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Warwickshire Police said: “If anyone can assist us, as a witness or has CCTV footage of the offence or noticed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident, please contact us quoting the reference number 23/10175/25.”

Stock image.placeholder image
Stock image.
placeholder image
Read More
Police launch animal cruelty probe following horror footage of Warwickshire abat...

Information can be given online at Report | Warwickshire Police, by phone on 101 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

For advice on how to protect your home visit Protecting your home from crime | Crime prevention | Warwickshire Police

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice