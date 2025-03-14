Police launch animal cruelty probe following horror footage of Warwickshire abattoir abuse - three people sacked

Police have launched an investigation after secret footage emerged showing terrified animals being horrifically beaten at a halal abattoir in Warwickshire.

Three staff members were sacked after workers were captured on camera hitting, kicking and throwing sheep and goats at T&S Abattoir.

Animal rights activist Joey Carbstrong released the video last week, sparking outrage among locals who gathered yesterday (Thurs) to protest outside the site.

Warwickshire Police has since confirmed the force had launched an animal cruelty probe at the non-stun slaughterhouse in Arley, Warks.

Shocking footage captured the animals being roughly handled, being thrown into floors and walls and having doors slammed on them.

Staff also played wolf howling sounds to the sheep as they were killed and sometimes they were slaughtered in front of each other.

Detective Chief Inspector David Andrews said: “Following our visit on Monday 3 March, we are working with partners including the Home Office and Food Standards Agency to take appropriate action regarding the issues identified.

“We can confirm that we have recorded a suspected offence of unnecessary suffering to a protected animal under animal welfare legislation.

"While this investigation into animal welfare is underway, we cannot go into further detail about the case so that we do not jeopardise any future proceedings.”

Inspector Andi Gibbons, from the North Warwickshire Safer Neighbourhood Team, added: "Our safer neighbourhood officers will continue to engage with the community and we wish to reassure you that these matters are being dealt with. If you do have concerns, please reach out to our team".

Around 100 protesters gathered outside the site calling for the abattoir to be shut down over the shocking and disturbing" treatment of the animals.

One local resident who was at the protest told the BBC: "We're just not getting anywhere and we're at the point now, it's got to close. It's got to close.

"You cannot tolerate the abuse that we've seen in those videos.

"It is the most horrific thing I think I've ever seen in my life and it should not be allowed to continue."

Australian animal rights activist Joey said his investigation took place over ten days in July 2024.

He added: “There can be no justification for the horrific treatment of animals we have filmed at this facility, the suffering and terror these animals have endured is unimaginable.

“The fact this is a non-stun slaughterhouse was never the point of the investigation, wherever we have undertaken an investigation and no matter the method of killing, what is evident, is that all animals suffer needlessly in slaughterhouses and the only way to end this is through strict laws protecting animals from human exploitation and the large scale adoption of a plant-based diet.”

The MP for Nuneaton Jodie Gosling also raised the issue in the House of Commons and said: "Footage, released yesterday [5th March], appears to show 200 horrific hours of repeated animal abuse at an abattoir in my constituency.

"I have been working with residents and a multitude of agencies to try and ensure safety and compliance long before my election to this place.

"Many now feel outraged that the regulatory systems have failed to notice, let alone address the repeated breaches.

"So I ask the leader of the house if she can work with me to establish why it took an activist to highlight these issues whilst my constituents in Old Arley and these animals continue to suffer.

"And ways to ensure that tighter scrutiny, swifter action, and that when standards are not met, that businesses are closed."

A FSA spokesperson said: “We are taking this issue very seriously.

"We have already taken action to suspend several individuals from handling live animals and have increased onsite presence during all slaughter operations whilst we look into these allegations further.

"We will not hesitate to take more action as we have a zero-tolerance approach to animal welfare breaches.”

A T&S Abattoirs spokesperson said: "We are shocked and disgusted at the footage from July 2024 that has come to light with regards to the actions of three employees.

"This goes against the company's animal welfare policy and our values.

"As soon as this came to my attention, swift and immediate action was taken against the employees involved whose contracts were terminated immediately.

"We are working with the FSA and assisting in any enquiries. We are also implementing additional measures to ensure that this never happens again on this site.

"This includes increasing frequency of monitoring checks, additional CCTV to cover previous blind spots and bringing in more experienced management.

"Footage shown is from July 2024, three months into the inception of this business.

"Changes have been made since that time under guidance of the FSA and we will continue to work with the relevant agencies."