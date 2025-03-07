Video: Shocking animal abuse uncovered at slaughterhouse in Warwickshire

WARNING: Video attached to the article shows scenes that some readers may find distressing.

Shocking footage shows terrified sheep being horrifically beaten at a halal abattoir in Warwickshire as cruel staff played wolf howling sounds to them as they died.

An undercover investigation by animal rights activist Joey Carbstrong revealed the disturbing abuse at the non-stun T&S Abattoirs slaughterhouse in Arley.

Workers were caught on secret cameras hitting, kicking and dragging sheep, throwing them into floors and walls and slamming a door on them.

A worker at a halal abattoir, beating and kicking sheep through a gate (Joey Carbstrong / SWNS).

Horror footage also shows staff hoisting and moving sheep after having their throats cut, before dismembering them while still conscious.

Staff played wolf sounds as the creatures bled out and one man can be heard mockingly saying to a sheep: "Why you cry, why?"

Joey says the sheep were also 'ineffectively restrained' so many animals were able to break free after having their throats slit.

Footage from the abattoir.

The Welfare of Animals at the Time of Killing law states workers must wait 20 seconds before moving sheep, but many were being hoisted or even broke free just seconds later.

Other workers were seen laughing as they restrained sheep just a few feet away from where the other animals were being slaughtered.

The investigation took place over ten days in July 2024 and allegedly found over five illegal types of activity taking place at the abattoir.

Over 1,000 lambs a week are reported to be killed at the site, which was expanded last year despite objections from residents in the village of Arley.

Joey said: “There can be no justification for the horrific treatment of animals we have filmed at this facility, the suffering and terror these animals have endured is unimaginable.

“The fact this is a non-stun slaughterhouse was never the point of the investigation, wherever we have undertaken an investigation and no matter the method of killing, what is evident, is that all animals suffer needlessly in slaughterhouses and the only way to end this is through strict laws protecting animals from human exploitation and the large scale adoption of a plant-based diet.”

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said it is investigating an incident at the abattoir.

T&S bosses have said they are "shocked and disgusted" at the footage.